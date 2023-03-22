Bundesbank chief says rate-setters must be ‘more stubborn’ in inflation fight

Mar 22, 2023 / 11:58 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Markets increasingly expect the ECB to pause its rate increases in May as financial conditions worsen.

Martin Arnold in Frankfurt Germany’s central bank boss says eurozone rate-setters must be “stubborn” and continue raising borrowing costs to tackle inflation, discounting fears that recent financial turmoil could further affect Europe’s banks. “Our fight against inflation is not over,” Joachim Nagel told the Financial Times after he and other members of the European Central Bank’s governing council stuck to plans to increase interest rates by half a percentage point last week. “There’s certainly no mistaking that price pressures are strong and...