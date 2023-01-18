Budget Snapshots: Time to get realistic on government’s disinvestment targets?

The strategic sale of government-owned and beleaguered airline Air India in FY2022 raised hopes of further government disinvestments in public sector enterprises (PSE) in the following year. However, the Modi government, like most of its predecessors, has failed to meet its disinvestment targets multiple times. Our Budget Coverage: https://www.moneycontrol.com/budget/ According to reports in the public domain, from April to December FY2023, the government has so far raised about Rs 31,100 crore from public sector enterprises through stake sale in some PSEs. The only...