HomeNewsOpinion

Budget Snapshots | Tax stimulus has served companies well, but they need to walk the talk

Moneycontrol Opinion   •

Concessional tax regimes have helped lower corporate tax rates and improve their global competitiveness, but the government is right to wonder why they are not investing though

Representative Image
While the government’s support to manufacturing through the PLI schemes receives much coverage, the support offered by a relatively low-tax regime is no less important. In 2019, it announced a series of measures, offering companies the option of switching to a lower tax regime and also offered new manufacturing companies an option of a very low corporate tax rate of 15 percent. (image) The chart titled ‘A declining trend in effective tax rates’ shows how the effective tax rate has...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers