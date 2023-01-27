Budget Snapshots: Housing market is active, but sops to sustain demand are critical

Notwithstanding the increase in home loan rates, calendar year 2022 saw a smart bounce back in home sales. Also Read: Our Complete Budget Coverage A report by Knight Frank states that sales in the top eight cities jumped to a nine-year high, recording a 34 per cent growth over the year before. This implies that until December, the demand momentum was strong in home sales. Factors such as work-from-home and low interest rates fuelled demand. (image) As inventory levels started declining and...