Budget Chart of the Day | The state of the economy in 10 charts

The economy is in decent shape on the eve of the Budget, but clearly more needs to be done. Despite the bounceback, real GDP for the current financial year 2021-22 is just 1.3 percent higher than the number for FY2019-20, the last normal year before the pandemic struck. As the advance GDP estimates clearly showed, private consumption is weak. While the large corporate sector has been able to preserve and strengthen its balance sheet, millions of Indians have been scarred...