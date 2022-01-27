Budget Chart of the Day: The pandemic tripped capex, will Budget help revive it?

The government wants the corporate sector to take over the task of pushing the capital investment cycle higher. It had stepped in to fill the void after the pandemic’s onset took a big toll on corporate sentiment, with the lockdowns imposed in March 2020 upending life in India. Most sectors put their investment plans on hold, delaying projects where work had begun or putting off new projects altogether. The effects are visible in fixed asset addition growth. The chart ‘Capex Tripped’...