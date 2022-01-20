Budget Chart of the Day | Tax to GDP ratio is rising

In the decade leading up to the pandemic, India's tax base widened quite a bit. The combined taxes earned by the Central and state governments rose to 19 percent of GDP in 2019-20 compared to 16.4 percent in 2010-11. This is of, course, way off developed country averages. The OECD grouping, for instance, had an average tax to GDP ratio of 35.3 percent. One of the features of this widening tax base has been the increasing contribution of indirect taxes,...