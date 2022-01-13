Budget Chart of the Day: Long faces in the FMCG aisle

News that FMCG companies are seeing higher sales due to pantry stocking may seem like good news. But by now, it’s known that this surge is temporary and will subside once Omicron subsides and consumers use up stock before making fresh purchases. But the two bigger problems that FMCG companies are battling are a crippling increase in input costs and weak demand conditions. (image) The main reason for weak demand is the effect of the pandemic on the broader consumer...