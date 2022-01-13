MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Budget Chart of the Day: Long faces in the FMCG aisle

Rising inflation and slowing demand are worrying trends for FMCG companies. Will the Budget make a difference?

Moneycontrol Opinion
January 13, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST
Budget Chart of the Day: Long faces in the FMCG aisle

News that FMCG companies are seeing higher sales due to pantry stocking may seem like good news. But by now, it’s known that this surge is temporary and will subside once Omicron subsides and consumers use up stock before making fresh purchases. But the two bigger problems that FMCG companies are battling are a crippling increase in input costs and weak demand conditions.   (image) The main reason for weak demand is the effect of the pandemic on the broader consumer...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Which way is gold headed in 2022?

    Jan 12, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Divi’s USP, infra goes from strength to strength, a lot at stake for BJP in UP, Budget Chart of the Day and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers