Budget 2023 and debt market: Prefer shorter duration assets, stay cautious at longer end

Manish Banthia   •

While the government is consolidating the fiscal deficit, the pace of consolidation seems very nuanced especially when FY 2023 nominal growth is estimated to be higher than 16 percent 

gross borrowing of centre and state combined in FY2024 will be significantly higher than FY2023
Budget 2023 appears to be an extension of the previous two budgets. The government has been using fiscal deficit as a tool to support growth and continues to do that in the current budget as well. Ideally, the fiscal deficit should be counter cyclical i.e. fiscal deficit should be increased when the private sector growth is weak and fiscal deficit should be reduced to normal levels when private sector demand normalises. This is because the private sector and the public sector...

