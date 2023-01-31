Will Budget 2023 fulfil your personal finance wish-list?

The annual exemption limit and income tax rates have not been revised for a considerable period

It’s that time of the year when everyone from the salaried class to senior citizens, investors, and business entities wait with bated breath for the Union Budget’s announcements. As usual, expectations will be running high. While individual taxpayers will look forward to tax incentives, India Inc. will put their hopes on the innovative reforms measures that would further ease doing business in the country. The Government will have its work cut out as it attempts to check all the...