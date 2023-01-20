 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Wider income slabs and deductions will make concessional personal tax regime popular

Rama Karmakar
Jan 20, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

The objective of introducing the concessional tax regime was to make compliance simpler for individual taxpayers. But it found few takers

Over the last few years, the government has taken various steps to move towards a simpler tax regime. To provide significant relief to individual taxpayers and to simplify the income tax laws, an optional concessional personal tax regime (CTR) was introduced by Budget 2020. Under the CTR, income tax rates were reduced for individual taxpayers who could forgo certain deductions and exemptions in lieu of lower tax rates.

Here's how the slab rates (before surcharge and cess) as per the normal tax regime and CTR compare:

Some of the common deductions/exemptions which need to be forgone while opting for the CTR are:

* Exemption for House Rent Allowance (HRA)
* Exemption for Leave Travel Concession (LTC)
* Standard deduction on salary (Rs 50,000) and professional tax
* Deduction for interest on housing loan in respect of self-occupied property
* Deductions under Section 80C (such as the deduction for Provident Fund (PF), Public Provident Fund (PPF), life insurance premium), deduction under Section 80D for health insurance premium etc.

The objective of introducing the CTR was to make compliance simpler for individual taxpayers. However, the concessional regime has found few takers to date. The current CTR may be attractive for early-income earners, especially if they don’t contribute to PF or invest in eligible insurance policies. But it may not be attractive for those who make these contributions and investments. This is because some of the common benefits availed by salaried individuals such as HRA exemption, the deduction for contribution to PF, health insurance premium, standard deduction on salary etc. are lost in lieu of reduced tax rates. Therefore, irrespective of the salary packages offered by organisations to individuals, they do not opt for the concessional tax regime.