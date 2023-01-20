Budget 2023: Wider income slabs and deductions will make concessional personal tax regime popular

The objective of introducing the CTR was to make compliance simpler for individual taxpayers. However, the concessional regime has found few takers to date.

Over the last few years, the government has taken various steps to move towards a simpler tax regime. To provide significant relief to individual taxpayers and to simplify the income tax laws, an optional concessional personal tax regime (CTR) was introduced by Budget 2020. Under the CTR, income tax rates were reduced for individual taxpayers who could forgo certain deductions and exemptions in lieu of lower tax rates.

Here's how the slab rates (before surcharge and cess) as per the normal tax regime and CTR compare:

Some of the common deductions/exemptions which need to be forgone while opting for the CTR are:

* Exemption for House Rent Allowance (HRA)* Exemption for Leave Travel Concession (LTC)* Standard deduction on salary (Rs 50,000) and professional tax* Deduction for interest on housing loan in respect of self-occupied property

* Deductions under Section 80C (such as the deduction for Provident Fund (PF), Public Provident Fund (PPF), life insurance premium), deduction under Section 80D for health insurance premium etc.

The objective of introducing the CTR was to make compliance simpler for individual taxpayers. However, the concessional regime has found few takers to date. The current CTR may be attractive for early-income earners, especially if they don’t contribute to PF or invest in eligible insurance policies. But it may not be attractive for those who make these contributions and investments. This is because some of the common benefits availed by salaried individuals such as HRA exemption, the deduction for contribution to PF, health insurance premium, standard deduction on salary etc. are lost in lieu of reduced tax rates. Therefore, irrespective of the salary packages offered by organisations to individuals, they do not opt for the concessional tax regime.

To make the CTR attractive and increase its uptick, the government may consider making the following changes:

Change The Slab Rates

The government may consider revising the slab rates under the CTR. The lowest rate can be fixed at 7.5 percent instead of the existing 5 percent and incomes up to Rs 5 lakh can be exempted from tax. The highest rate of 30 percent should be applied on income above Rs 20 lakh instead of Rs 15 lakh currently.

Provide More Deductions

The government should consider allowing some of the deductions that are allowed under the normal rate to encourage more taxpayers to shift to CTR.

- Retain the standard deduction of Rs 50,000 for salaried individuals

- Provide deduction for the contribution towards PF, PPF, qualifying life insurance products, pension policies, and employee’s/self-contribution to New Pension Scheme (NPS) (deduction for employer’s contribution to NPS is allowed under CTR currently but self-contribution is not allowed), health insurance premium, the deduction for interest on housing loan. These are some of the most common deductions and exemptions claimed by individual taxpayers

The above deductions may be given considering that in the absence of a universal social security benefit to all citizens of India, regardless of the level of income, middle and high-income earners need to provide for their own social security. Investments such as PF, PPF and NPS help in building a corpus for retirement in the long term. At the same time, insurance products such as life insurance and health insurance provide the required coverage for contingencies.

Let us understand this with an example of Anamika who has a gross salary income of Rs 20 lakh and is claiming various exemptions and deductions.

In the above illustration, the proposed CTR with certain deductions and the proposed slab rates becomes attractive as compared to the existing CTR and normal tax regime. Thus, there is room to make the CTR more attractive for a large segment of early taxpayers.

The budget brings an excellent opportunity for the government to provide relief to the common man, especially salaried individuals, by rationalising the existing CTR and making it more popular.

(With inputs from Ankur Agrawal)