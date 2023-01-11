 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023: The case for lowering tax rates

TK Arun
Jan 11, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST

The Budget should opt for uniform rates of import duty and low, enforceable rates of tax on income in the hands of earners and sophisticated mining of data to widen the tax base

It is not just that the rates of tax are high, the visible return to the citizen does not appear proportionate to those subjected to high rates of tax. (Representative image)

It has been reported that the government proposes to raise import duties on 35 items, in a bid to slash imports and contain the current account deficit. This is the path to economic inefficiency, lost revenue and a thriving underworld that prospers on smuggling. The forthcoming Budget is an occasion to show boldness in vision and policy and regain India’s lost growth momentum. That means lower, simplified, preferably uniform rates of import duty and low, enforceable rates of tax on income in the hands of earners and sophisticated mining of data generated by the Goods and Services Tax (GST), to widen the tax base.

High import duties on goods make the businesses that use those goods as inputs relatively inefficient and non-competitive.

Taxes on gold and cigarettes illustrate the folly of high taxes. Gold smuggling was a brisk business that produced organised crime, anti-heroes on the silver screen and a corresponding hawala trade (informal cross-border money transfers at rates of exchange different from the overvalued official rate) in pre-liberal India. Liberalisation and the lowering of the import duty on gold to Rs 300 per 10 gm practically killed the incentive to smuggle gold.

But then, the import duty was gradually raised, first to two percent ad valorem, later to 10 percent in 2013, when the current account deficit had ballooned. It was reduced to 7.5 percent later, but in July of 2022, it was jacked up again. Right now, the total incidence of duty is 12 percent customs and a cess of 3 percent. On top of this, the consumer has to bear GST at the rate of 3 percent. The net result is that gold smuggling is once again a brisk business, and when gold is smuggled in, to pay for the gold, a hawala operation also comes into being. The government loses import duty on the smuggled gold and, since jewellery made out of smuggled gold would be hard put to show any legitimate source of purchase, the tendency would be to evade GST on the products made out of the smuggled gold as well.

The government would receive a big boost in revenues, both customs and GST, by slashing the import duty on gold to a level that makes smuggling totally unattractive.

A similar logic applies in the case of cigarettes also. Including import duties and excise duties and cess, the tax on cigarettes is something like 73 percent. This makes smuggling of cigarettes a lucrative business. And the government loses both import duty and excise duty on the smuggled cigarettes. Such loss is estimated to be as high as Rs 13,000 core, although this estimate has been made by the tobacco lobby. Sensible rates of duty on cigarettes would reduce the incentive to smuggle.