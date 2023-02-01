 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Tap water a reality for crores of households thanks to Jal Jeevan Mission but more challenges beckon

Manisha Shah Nayyar
Feb 01, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST

Rapid progress in providing tap water connections has prompted government to allocate more resources to the Jal Jeevan Mission but keeping the taps functional, ensuring water quality and prodding laggard states to catch up are big challenges

The Jal Jeevan Mission seems to be laying the pipelines and providing taps to homes fairly efficiently. (Representative Image)

Tap water in every Indian home is no longer a pipe dream thanks to the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM),  Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship scheme on water launched in 2019. While drinking water programmes are not new to India, JJM has achieved what many of its predecessors failed to do.

A Successful Scheme

After more than half a dozen drinking water programmes since independence, only 18 percent of rural households had tap connections till 2019. As of January 2023, JJM has been able to take this number to 57 percent, covering over 7.5 crore rural households with new tap connections. It has 7.8 crore more households to cover and over one year to achieve its target of 100 percent Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC).

While the issue of fund utilisation plagues most large government programmes, it is not the case with this Rs 3.6 lakh crore scheme. So far, 83 percent of the total disbursement from Government of India (GoI) has been spent by the states. The total allocation to the programme from GoI has seen a steady rise over the years. From just Rs 11,139 crore in 2019-20, GoI hiked the allocation for JJM to Rs 60,000 crore in FY 2022-23 and Rs 2,025 crore was further allocated in the supplementary budget in December.