Budget 2023: Tap water a reality for crores of households thanks to Jal Jeevan Mission but more challenges beckon

Tap water in every Indian home is no longer a pipe dream thanks to the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship scheme on water launched in 2019. While drinking water programmes are not new to India, JJM has achieved what many of its predecessors failed to do.

A Successful Scheme

After more than half a dozen drinking water programmes since independence, only 18 percent of rural households had tap connections till 2019. As of January 2023, JJM has been able to take this number to 57 percent, covering over 7.5 crore rural households with new tap connections. It has 7.8 crore more households to cover and over one year to achieve its target of 100 percent Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC).

While the issue of fund utilisation plagues most large government programmes, it is not the case with this Rs 3.6 lakh crore scheme. So far, 83 percent of the total disbursement from Government of India (GoI) has been spent by the states. The total allocation to the programme from GoI has seen a steady rise over the years. From just Rs 11,139 crore in 2019-20, GoI hiked the allocation for JJM to Rs 60,000 crore in FY 2022-23 and Rs 2,025 crore was further allocated in the supplementary budget in December.

But the final allocation stood much higher at Rs 1,00,753 crore, of which Rs 31,000 crore has been utilised by the states to date. The states have also contributed Rs 23,000 crore and the bulk of this total expenditure (98 percent) has been on the infrastructure/ coverage component. The programme seems to be laying the pipelines and providing taps to homes fairly efficiently. For FY 2023-24, GoI announced an allocation of Rs 70,000 crore to the programme. Beyond being a very promising number, this is an opportunity for the programme to move beyond infrastructure creation and work on the following nuances which are critical to the sustainability of the infrastructure.

Small farmers to benefit from this Budget: Agriculture Minister Catch all the LIVE updates on Budget 2023 Huge Disparities: While eight states and union territories (UTs) have been able to achieve 100% FHTC coverage, many states are lagging fairly behind. Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh are still looking at two-thirds of households without taps. Spending Priorities: Twelve of 36 states/UTs have not spent anything in FY 2022-23 on capacity building, and ten haven’t spent anything on implementation support agencies, which are crucial in mobilising communities and strengthening local institutions. Also, seven and 16 states/UTs have nil expenditure on information education/ behaviour change communication and skilling, respectively, which are key pillars of the programme. Without the right set of people and capacities, the sustainability of schemes is at risk. Keeping Taps Functional: In an assessment of the schemes by Kantar Public for the Jal Shakti Ministry in 2022, only 62 percent of the households reported functional taps. 38 percent of villages have constituted Pani Samiti but only 14 percent were responsible for the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of the schemes. And only 31 percent of villages reported having identified skilled manpower for O&M. This year, with more resources available, JJM could focus on ensuring that the taps remain functional and institutions required for O&M and sustainability of the water sources are created and strengthened. Focus On Water Quality: Under the National Water Quality Sub-Mission, none of the states have spent any money this year with 709 crore released by GoI lying unutilised. Five women are to be trained per village to conduct water quality tests through Field Test Kits (FTKs). But only 30 percent of villages reported having FTKs available and the same number had someone trained to use them. Just 17 percent of households reported that their tap water was collected and tested last year. Providing safe drinking water is key to the success of JJM, especially since more than 1.9 lakh habitations have chemical contamination in water, and over 37 million people are affected by waterborne diseases annually. Manisha Shah Nayyar is a water sector professional who has worked extensively on issues related to water management covering aspects of policy, research, and advocacy in India and Nepal. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.

