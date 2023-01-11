HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023: Sustaining private investment should be a priority

Sashi Sivramkrishna   •

Also, the budget needs to address pressing concerns over unemployment, inflation, rising inequalities in income and wealth, growing concentration in industry and distress in the MSME sector

Many economists as well as international rating agencies have already started a debate on fiscal deficit numbers, thereby exerting pressure on the government to rein in its deficit (Image: Shutterstock)
Highlights Risks to India’s economic growth trajectory are mostly external, which could affect exports Drivers of growth, therefore, will be domestic While there have been calls for the government to return to fiscal consolidation path, the budget must ensure it continues to sustain private investment Additionally, there are several socioeconomic challenges that it needs to address urgently to create a more equitable and sustainable growth trajectory With the Indian economy getting back on to a 6-7 percent GDP growth rate trajectory post-pandemic, some of...

