Budget 2023: Sustaining private investment should be a priority

Highlights Risks to India’s economic growth trajectory are mostly external, which could affect exports Drivers of growth, therefore, will be domestic While there have been calls for the government to return to fiscal consolidation path, the budget must ensure it continues to sustain private investment Additionally, there are several socioeconomic challenges that it needs to address urgently to create a more equitable and sustainable growth trajectory With the Indian economy getting back on to a 6-7 percent GDP growth rate trajectory post-pandemic, some of...