Budget 2023: Startups fear angel tax provisions will repel foreign investors

Budget 2023 is the last full budget by the current NDA government before the upcoming elections. Indian entrepreneurs expected this to be the budget that would deliver Startup 2.0 – a bold vision for allowing Indian start-ups to go global while staying local and deepening entrepreneurship throughout India.

Instead, Indian startups awoke to a nasty surprise that threatens to bring back angel tax on Indian startups.

No Angel Tax Please

Angel Tax (Section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act, 1961) was an anti-abuse measure inserted in 2012 to prevent the laundering of black money via investments with a large premium into unlisted companies. This section was later misapplied to Indian startups from 2016 onwards as their capital raises, which often happened at a premium above the face value of the securities, was taxed in their hands as income.

This taxation of a capital receipt as income was unique only to India. Given that the assessments happened years after the raise, many startups didn’t have the cash to pay the tax. Nor could they raise capital as it would all go to clear out the angel tax liabilities.

The only exceptions to this were capital raised from SEBI-registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and capital raised from overseas investors. Budget 2023 has now bought foreign investors under the ambit of angel tax, creating uncertainty and fear in the minds of Indian entrepreneurs.

Clunky Regulation

The Government released an exemption mechanism under Form 2 to exempt startups from angel tax. But the onerous restrictions it places on startups for a maximum of 17 years make it completely unviable. Restrictions include the inability to make salary or vendor advances, engage in stock M&A, create a subsidiary or contribute to an ESOP trust as well. Many startups have given up this exemption due to the onerous conditions, with many seeking to move overseas to avoid such hassles.

A long-standing ask of the Indian startup ecosystem has been the rationalisation of the IMB framework. The Inter-Ministerial Board (IMB) is a group of bureaucrats who need to certify that a startup is innovative and worthy of receiving benefits under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Out of the 84,000 startups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as of date, less than 1 percent are IMB certified. A majority of India's startups are denied any of the income tax benefits due to this broken system.

Funding Anxieties

The other two fiscal announcements for startups were:

* Increase in the carry forward of losses due to change in shareholding from seven years to 10 years

* Increase in the period of incorporation to qualify for IMB registration by one year. So startups incorporated between April 1, 2016 to April 1, 2024 can qualify for IMB registration

Extending ESOP changes to all DPIIT startups, rationalisation of the capital gains rate between listed and unlisted companies and other measures are missing. The removal of the Rs 10,000 threshold for the winnings from online gaming will adversely affect the gaming industry as it seeks to establish a foothold in India.

Budget 2023 leaves a lot to be desired from the standpoint of Indian startups, who expected measures to help navigate the current funding winter.