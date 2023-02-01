English
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023: Startups fear angel tax provisions will repel foreign investors

    Grappling with a funding winter, startups worry that the angel tax on foreign investors will aggravate their problems

    Siddarth Pai
    February 01, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST
    Budget 2023 has now bought foreign investors under the ambit of angel tax, creating uncertainty and fear in the minds of Indian entrepreneurs.

    Budget 2023 is the last full budget by the current NDA government before the upcoming elections. Indian entrepreneurs expected this to be the budget that would deliver Startup 2.0 – a bold vision for allowing Indian start-ups to go global while staying local and deepening entrepreneurship throughout India.

    Instead, Indian startups awoke to a nasty surprise that threatens to bring back angel tax on Indian startups.

    No Angel Tax Please

    Angel Tax (Section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act, 1961) was an anti-abuse measure inserted in 2012 to prevent the laundering of black money via investments with a large premium into unlisted companies. This section was later misapplied to Indian startups from 2016 onwards as their capital raises, which often happened at a premium above the face value of the securities, was taxed in their hands as income.