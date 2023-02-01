English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Budget 2023: Personal Finance -- Rooting for small savings

    Investment limit under SCSS and monthly income scheme in post offices has been doubled 

    Nilanjan Dey
    February 01, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST
    Budget 2023: Personal Finance -- Rooting for small savings

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Budget 2023 on February 1

    The Budget has bolstered savings in assured return schemes. In doing so, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has encouraged senior citizens and women to set aside more in favour of administered-rate instruments. The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), which already occupies a unique status among all small savings schemes, will now allow individuals to save up to Rs 30 lakh — effectively doubling the current limit of Rs 15 lakh. Our Complete Budget Coverage: https://www.moneycontrol.com/budget/ Additionally, a special, short-term savings window for women has...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Tech hiring hits the skids

      Jan 31, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tribal vote key to elections in Tripura, retail traders have an uphill task, pe...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers