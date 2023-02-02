Budget 2023: New health priorities on horizon with funds for digital mission, workforce expansion

Confident that India has moved out of COVID’s shadow, the Union Budget has signalled a clear intent to move India into a global leadership position in drug development, digital health and health workforce development. This aligns well with India’s presidency of G-20 this year.

With elections ahead in several states this year and at the national level next year, the budget also pays attention to the health needs of vulnerable sections of the population like tribal groups. As the government shifts focus from the pandemic to economic growth, emphasis on green energy transition, food security, sanitation, education, skilling and livelihoods will also benefit health.

Juggling Allocations: Direct allocation to health has, however, had only a small rise which falls short of an inflation adjusted equivalent of previous year’s allocation. The allocation for 2023-24 is Rs 86,175 crore, compared to previous year’s Rs 83,000 crore. The National Health Mission (NHM) has an increase of only 0.78 percent, despite the need to deliver an expanded mandate of comprehensive primary healthcare to rural and urban areas while improving disease surveillance and pandemic preparedness.

Increases of 12.3 percent and 70.6 percent, for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Digital Health Mission respectively, are appropriate. The Health Infrastructure Mission, reflected under two budget heads, sees an overall decrease from Rs 5154 crore last year to Rs 4845 crore in the new financial year. This may be because the scheme is still gearing up with last year’s allocation not fully utilised.

Targeting Sickle Cell Anaemia: Signalling intent to address the unmet needs of the most vulnerable populations, the budget initiates a mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia in the tribal populations of different states, by 2047. This inherited disorder, which generates an abnormal haemoglobin, distorts the red blood cells, makes them vulnerable to early destruction and results in disabling anaemia. Most frequent in tribal populations, this calls for screening, counselling and care. This is a much needed and long awaited programme that will assist tribal development. Nursing Education Boost: Nursing education gets a boost, with 157 new nursing colleges being co-located with 157 newly commissioned medical colleges. While addressing the country's health system needs, the potential for also meeting the health workforce needs of other countries in the future seems to be the catalyst. Given the pressing need for delivering primary healthcare, by including non-communicable diseases and mental health disorders in the ambit, priority should have also been accorded for doubling the number of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives(ANMs). The Public Health Cadre and the Health Management Cadre, recently announced by the government, are unsighted in the budget.

