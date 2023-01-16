Budget 2023 must make the new tax regime more attractive for individuals

When the Union Budget is around the corner, there are many hopes that individuals have from a personal tax perspective. All of these expectations generally focus on providing tax relief to individuals. Here, we look at two aspects that may be considered by the finance minister while presenting the Union Budget 2023.

New Income tax regime

The new optional tax regime with lower tax rates for different income slabs was introduced from FY2020-21, subject to certain conditions. Where a taxpayer chose the new tax regime, he had to forego certain specified exemptions and deductions such as house rent allowance exemption, deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (the Act) and deduction for interest on housing loan in respect of a self-occupied property.

There is widespread speculation that the annual basic exemption limit may be enhanced to Rs 5 lakh in the upcoming Budget from the existing Rs 2.5 lakh under the new optional tax regime. For individuals with income above Rs 5 lakh (assuming all other things remain constant), this translates into tax savings ranging from Rs 13,000 to Rs 17,810 per annum depending on the applicable surcharge rate basis level of income. However, this will require additional detailed analysis of the impact it has on the number of individuals who would not be required to file tax returns as well as the impact on the overall direct tax collection and therefore the fiscal deficit for the country.

Further, to make the new tax regime more attractive, it may be explored if deductions for Mediclaim premium under Section 80D of the Act can be allowed under the new optional tax regime. This takes into consideration the need for comprehensive health insurance in the absence of a universal affordable healthcare facility across the country.

The purchase of a house property for self-occupation is a long-term financial commitment an individual makes. Hence, retaining the deduction for interest on housing loans of such self-occupied property is desirable even under the new optional tax regime.

Capital Gains Tax There are numerous criteria to be considered for computing capital gains tax depending on the nature of the capital asset, the period of holding, the applicability of indexation for certain cases and the relevant tax rates for each category. The basis for the classification of long-term and short-term assets, being the period of holding, is different for different categories of assets. The period of holding is 36 months for debt instruments, 24 months for immovable property and 12 months for listed equity shares/equity-oriented mutual funds. Yet another facet is the capital gains tax (base rate), where long-term capital gains from the sale of listed equity shares/equity-oriented mutual funds are taxed at 10 per cent (on gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh) while gains on other assets are taxed at 20 percent. Considering this relatively complex capital gains tax regime, there is an expectation that the capital gains tax regime may be revamped to simplify it and easier to understand. The Indian equity markets have been quite volatile over the last few years. Hence, any decision on capital gains taxation on the sale of listed equity shares and units of an equity-oriented mutual fund may be evaluated basis of the likely impact on the markets. Given that such long-term gains were entirely exempt up to FY2017-18, the government may consider increasing the exemption limit of LTCG on the sale of listed equity shares and units of equity-oriented mutual funds which is currently at Rs 1 lakh per financial year to at least Rs 2 lakh. This may encourage taxpayers to make further investments in capital markets. While the hope is that with the objective of continuing with a stable regime, new taxes/levies such as inheritance tax and wealth tax may not be introduced or re-introduced. Any such changes merit a careful consideration of various factors like tax-GDP ratio, overall economic environment, inflation and impact on the capital market. Parizad Sirwalla is Partner and Head, Global Mobility Services - Tax, KPMG in India. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Parizad Sirwalla

