Budget 2023 must make the new tax regime more attractive for individuals

Parizad Sirwalla
Jan 16, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST

Allowing certain deductions will encourage more individuals to opt for the new optional tax regime. Budget 2023 should also consider doubling the exemption limit for long-term capital gains from equity 

A look at aspects that may be considered by the finance minister while presenting the Union Budget 2023. (Representative image)

When the Union Budget is around the corner, there are many hopes that individuals have from a personal tax perspective. All of these expectations generally focus on providing tax relief to individuals. Here, we look at two aspects that may be considered by the finance minister while presenting the Union Budget 2023.

New Income tax regime

The new optional tax regime with lower tax rates for different income slabs was introduced from FY2020-21, subject to certain conditions. Where a taxpayer chose the new tax regime, he had to forego certain specified exemptions and deductions such as house rent allowance exemption, deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (the Act) and deduction for interest on housing loan in respect of a self-occupied property.

There is widespread speculation that the annual basic exemption limit may be enhanced to Rs 5 lakh in the upcoming Budget from the existing Rs 2.5 lakh under the new optional tax regime. For individuals with income above Rs 5 lakh (assuming all other things remain constant), this translates into tax savings ranging from Rs 13,000 to Rs 17,810 per annum depending on the applicable surcharge rate basis level of income. However, this will require additional detailed analysis of the impact it has on the number of individuals who would not be required to file tax returns as well as the impact on the overall direct tax collection and therefore the fiscal deficit for the country.

Further, to make the new tax regime more attractive, it may be explored if deductions for Mediclaim premium under Section 80D of the Act can be allowed under the new optional tax regime.  This takes into consideration the need for comprehensive health insurance in the absence of a universal  affordable healthcare facility across the country.

The purchase of a house property for self-occupation is a long-term financial commitment an individual makes.  Hence, retaining the deduction for interest on housing loans of such self-occupied property is desirable even under the new optional tax regime.