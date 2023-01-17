HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023: Markets expect FM to bat like SKY, bowl like Umran Malik, field like Ravindra Jadeja

Nilesh Shah   •

Tax loopholes must be plugged. The listed debenture market is around Rs 1 lakh crore, and it is estimated that a 25-30 per cent tax loophole exists there 

The focus for the FM should be on fiscal prudence, which is why our markets are trading at a premium to global markets
Highlights In the domestic market, short-term valuations are higher than the average Expectations from the Budget 2023 are high Instead of changing rates, it would be more beneficial to have a consistent tenure across all asset classes Tax rates are already high and the focus should be on plugging loopholes The emphasis on infrastructure spending must continue Property seized under the Custodian of Enemy Property Act must be sold to raise funds Government should focus on encouraging private investment through tax incentives It should also consider introducing...

