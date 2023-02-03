 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Making India the next research, innovation and bio-manufacturing hub of the world

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Feb 03, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Risky investments in pharma R&D need a helping hand from the government. Encouragement for pharma research, upward trending public healthcare spending is good news for industry, citizens

Exponential investments in R&D, manufacturing and digital transformation are needed to up the pharmaceutical innovation value chain.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget for 2023-24 has made several provisions to support the pharma & healthcare sectors not only in terms of expenditure but also to support R&D. India is a country where out-of-pocket expenditure on healthcare is high and a large part of the population incurs catastrophic health expenditures every year. This is slowly changing.

While almost half of all healthcare-related spending in India comes directly from patients at the point of treatment, we are witnessing a downward trend. A rise in the government’s share of spending on healthcare between FY14 and FY19 has coincided with a decline in out-of-pocket expenditure as a percentage of total health expenditure, according to the latest Economic Survey. This is good news.

Budget’s Health Sector Focus 

Budgetary allocation for healthcare in FY24 has gone up by 13 per cent to Rs 89,155 crore. Of this, Rs 2,980 crore has been earmarked for health research, while the balance Rs 86,175 crore will be utilised for centrally sponsored schemes and establishment expenditure.