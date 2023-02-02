Budget 2023 is supportive of economic recovery

Union Budget 2023 was presented amidst high expectations. The government had to strike a good balance between supporting growth and not disturbing the fiscal math. In this context, the Budget should be seen from both a cyclical and a longer-term perspective. Overall, the economy is already well positioned and the budget further supports the recovery. From a cyclical viewpoint, we have an economy that is now recovering from external shocks after a gap of three years. In the interim, the economy was under pressure from weak demand and needed both fiscal and monetary support. But as the economy enters the recovery path and private demand gathers pace, reducing fiscal support will be a prudent step.

In this context, targeted fiscal restraint makes sense (fiscal deficit in nominal rupee terms is flat and declines by 0.5 percentage points as a proportion of GDP). Fiscal restraint, in turn, reduces the pressure on RBI to raise rates. The prevalence of lower rates will help support revival in private investment, both from a business investment and housebuilding point of view which is bound to have a multiplier effect on the economy. In conjunction with the supply side (particularly RERA) and financial sector (IBC)reforms already carried out one can be optimistic that the economic recovery builds and sustains momentum.

At the same time, the government should ensure that the growth in revenue expenditure remains restrained. By restraining, we mean, a substantial increase in capital expenditure and a substantial cut in subsidies, which is likely to be a challenge for the government. Revenue expenditure excluding interest, grants in aid of capex and subsidies is budgeted to remain flat next year. The government in this Budget has continued with its expenditure towards capex, which from a longer-term perspective is very important. The capex is well directed with significant amounts allocated to transportation - both railways, highways and urban infrastructure. With a Rs 10 trillion allocation for FY24 capital expenditure, capex outlay saw a 33 percent jump on a year-on-year basis.

Keeping up with the capex spirit, we hope to see a revival in construction and home-building activity. This will be a prominent driver towards creating jobs for the large pool of unskilled labour. Also, this will help start a positive flywheel effect for manufactured goods in the form of increased demand for durable goods, leading to a pick-up in manufacturing activity. Investment Opportunities In terms of valuation, the Indian equity market is not cheap as compared to global markets. But if the current trend of correction seen over the past few months were to continue, we believe Indian equities will once again become attractive. Investors can consider investing systematically via SIPs with a long-term perspective. For lumpsum investments, one may consider asset allocation categories like the balanced advantage or multi-asset category of schemes. Over the medium term, we believe macro investing is likely to take centre stage, unlike the previous years. This makes categories like the business cycle attractive. However, investors should be cognizant that investing in such a scheme should be considered with at least a five-year horizon. This is because the themes at play could take time to play out. In terms of market capitalisation, we are positive on large caps over mid and small caps. The other categories in equity are those set of schemes which have a flexi-cap orientation. Given that markets are likely to be volatile in the near term, it is better to opt for schemes wherein the fund manager has the flexibility to invest across market capitalisation. This enables the fund manager to manoeuvre the portfolio basis the relative attractiveness of the various market capitalisations. Anish Tawakley is Deputy CIO Equity & Head of Research - ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.

