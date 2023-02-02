English
    Budget 2023 is supportive of economic recovery

    The government should ensure that the growth in revenue expenditure remains restrained

    Anish Tawakley
    February 02, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
    The government in this Budget has continued with its expenditure towards capex, which from a longer-term perspective is very important.

    Union Budget 2023 was presented amidst high expectations. The government had to strike a good balance between supporting growth and not disturbing the fiscal math. In this context, the Budget should be seen from both a cyclical and a longer-term perspective. Overall, the economy is already well positioned and the budget further supports the recovery. From a cyclical viewpoint, we have an economy that is now recovering from external shocks after a gap of three years. In the interim, the economy was under pressure from weak demand and needed both fiscal and monetary support. But as the economy enters the recovery path and private demand gathers pace, reducing fiscal support will be a prudent step.

    In this context, targeted fiscal restraint makes sense (fiscal deficit in nominal rupee terms is flat and declines by 0.5 percentage points as a proportion of GDP).  Fiscal restraint, in turn, reduces the pressure on RBI to raise rates. The prevalence of lower rates will help support revival in private investment, both from a business investment and housebuilding point of view which is bound to have a multiplier effect on the economy.  In conjunction with the supply side (particularly RERA) and financial sector (IBC)reforms already carried out one can be optimistic that the economic recovery builds and sustains momentum.

    Restrain revenue expenditure