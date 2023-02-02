HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023: Investor wealth can compound 3-4 times in the coming 12 years

Deven Choksey   •

The proposals for encouraging growth and demand even as fiscal discipline is being maintained are strong pull factors for global capital 

Overall, this budget scores 100 percent marks as it is attracting investments and investors to invest in India
Budget 2023 is simple to understand, provides a straightforward direction to growth and employment generation and is consistent with its commitment for spending on infrastructure. Call it SSC: Simple, straightforward and consistent. Infrastructure thrust: Rs 110 Lakh crore is planned to be invested in infrastructure over 10 years, this year the allocation of amount has increased by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore from Rs 7.50 lakh crore last year. This is the third year in a row where...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers