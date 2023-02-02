Budget 2023: Investor wealth can compound 3-4 times in the coming 12 years

Overall, this budget scores 100 percent marks as it is attracting investments and investors to invest in India

Budget 2023 is simple to understand, provides a straightforward direction to growth and employment generation and is consistent with its commitment for spending on infrastructure. Call it SSC: Simple, straightforward and consistent. Infrastructure thrust: Rs 110 Lakh crore is planned to be invested in infrastructure over 10 years, this year the allocation of amount has increased by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore from Rs 7.50 lakh crore last year. This is the third year in a row where...