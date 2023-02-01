 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Infrastructure gets a befitting investment kitty, now deliver on qualitative outcomes

Shailesh Pathak
Feb 01, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST

With the National Gati Shakti Master Plan up and running and huge money coming in, especially for highways and railways, the Budget has laid heavy emphasis on infrastructure building

Under the PM Gati Shakti Mission, if we could infuse a sense of quality, both of hard assets and operational processes and outcomes. (Representative Image)

All three predictions about the Union Budget 2023 in our earlier piece have come true. Yes, infrastructure has received much higher funding; yes, the budget is in continuation of an articulated strategy, and yes, there’s much media hype, which will ebb in a few days.

The welcome change in today’s budget is the clubbing of Infrastructure and Investments in one of the seven priorities. The other heart-warming feature is that after the highest allocation for Ministry of Defence, the second and third highest allocations are for Highways and Railways at Rs 2.70 lakh crore and Rs 2.41 lakh crore.

The Budget Highlights 

Delivery on Budget 2022-23 The Notable Omissions Wishlist For 2023

The Union Budget takes effect from April 1, 2023. The Finance Bill would be passed as the Finance Act by the end of the Budget session, around the second half of March. Even before that, we look forward to a series of stakeholder interactions and engagements in the month of March to discuss how to start implementation of Budget measures from early April itself.

