 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023: India must sustain its growth momentum despite stiff global challenges

Gautam Chikermane
Dec 02, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

With rising global inflation, threat of pause as interest rates rise across the world, a national budget can do little to manage domestic public finances. The one outcome it can deliver is to ensure domestic growth continues

Representational image.

When inflation is being imported because of a conflict that has nothing to do with India, risk money inflows facing a threat of pause as interest rates rise across the world, all swimming in a sea of slow growth, even contractions in some cases, a national budget can do little to manage domestic public finances. The one outcome it can deliver is to ensure domestic growth continues. For India, therefore, Budget 2023 must plug into a broader economic policy, the roots as well as the branches of which lie beyond the scope of the Ministry of Finance.

First: Inflation

There is no idea that speaks a greater truth to power than high prices. Of course, this applies to democracies only, not authoritarian regimes such as China. High prices leave governing coalitions vulnerable to household discontent and political pressures within. These show up as slogans of change in the next election cycle.

To say, therefore, that India’s inflation rate stands at around 7 percent today, from an average of 5 percent, and is not severe, is a fact. But this fact carries several threats within it. Containing these threats is, and will remain, the government’s big challenge, the biggest of which is managing energy volatility.

After an initial spike to almost US $130 per barrel in March 2022, a jump of 85 percent in just one month, the price of oil has fallen to the eighties (US $81.45). This volatility is riding the conflict between energy producer Russian Federation on the one side, and Ukraine— backed by Europe and the US—with sanctions that are hurting Europe more than Russia on the other.

In between stands India, with stakes in both adversaries. The US and Europe are partnerships of values—democracies, rule of law, and a common adversary China. Likewise, the Russian Federation has been and remains a valued supplier of arms to India, particularly when the US and the West chose to support the terrorist state of Pakistan against India. It is this balance between the values and the valued that India needs to tread with care. Buying oil from Russia and making it India’s biggest energy supplier in the short term, even while strongly advocating peace, is one step of that balance. Energy shaming India has not worked so far; it will not work going forward.