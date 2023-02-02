 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: India ready for massive digital expansion, but startups and investors needed more support

Sanjay Mehta
Feb 02, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

New growth areas like green hydrogen, clean energy, electric vehicles and artificial intelligence were heavily promoted. Encouraging startup investors is equally important

The FM suggested increasing the period of time that startups can carry over losses from changes in shareholding from the current seven years to ten.

The tax exemptions under Budget 2023 will provide increased disposable income in the hands of salaried consumers, which should help boost consumer demand. Rising incomes, consistent growth, and political stability have fuelled an evolution in Indian consumption patterns where people are spending more on lifestyle items like health, education, leisure, and technology in addition to the basics.

India is emerging as one of the strongest business environments in the world, and our entrepreneurial spirit is one of our greatest strengths. Make AI in India, National Data Policy, MSME focus resolutions, E-courts, Digi Locker, 100 5G Labs initiatives are laying the foundation for startup growth. These projects would improve the information discovery, facilitating smoother transactions, and linking consumers and startup businesses in omni-channel ways.

Prioritising Cutting Edge Sectors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recommended prolonging the period of incorporation for income tax beneﬁts to qualifying startups by one more year until March 31, 2024, citing the value of entrepreneurship for the nation's economic development. The FM also suggested increasing the period of time that startups can carry over losses from changes in shareholding from the current seven years to ten.