Budget 2023: How to accelerate growth of startups

India is emerging as one of the strongest business environments in the world, and our entrepreneurial spirit is one of our greatest strengths. Early-stage firms that are trying to get funding find it difficult to establish the credibility they need to move from ideation to commercialisation. Union Budget 2022-23 will be remembered by all as a landmark “digital budget” for some pathbreaking beginnings made towards leading India into digital transformation.

Startups play a crucial role in the development of jobs all across India in addition to bringing a multitude of disruptive inventions to market. In every state of the nation and in every industry, a majority of new employment is produced by startups which are focused on expanding their operations. In addition, entrepreneurs in the domains of robotics, deeptech, clean energy, web3 and digital health will create new industries and find solutions to some of the most difficult problems faced today.

In terms of entrepreneurship, the Indian government is already at the forefront of promoting a number of new measures to solidify India's position as the world's economic leader. Having said that, there are still a few asks, recommendations, wish lists or expectations from investors’ perspective. Here are some.

- To increase the angel investor pool at the seed stage for Indian startups, offer a tax relief incentive of 30 percent of the cost of equity shares set off against the angel investor’s income tax liability for the year in which the investment was made. This relief may be claimed on up to Rs 1 crore invested in shares, with a maximum possible tax reduction of Rs 30 lakh.

- Employeestock option plans (ESOPs) have long been ignored in India, but a growing number of startup success stories of teams who used ESOPs to accumulate wealth before going on to found their own start-ups have slowly begun to change that. Taxing the ESOP at the point of sale, and not at the time of vesting, is a longstanding industry demand.

- There should be a single window for all relevant registrations like company incorporation, shop establishment, goods and services tax (GST) registration, MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) certificate etc. That will help startups save considerable time, effort, and money.

- The government has been talking about allowing nationalised banks to use accrued GST credit as collateral for some time. There is no better time to execute it and bring in liquidity than now when there are fears of another wave of the pandemic disrupting life. Not only would this help SMEs and startups, but it will also help banks deploy unutilised loan limits from the last two budgets. - The last Union budget introduced a 30 percent tax without a setoff option for losses against other virtual digital assets. This should now be changed to allow setoff as it will build turnover in crypto trading volumes. Also, a reduction of tax deducted at source (TDS)from one percent to 0.25 percent will help to bring back trading to India. Other measures required include recognising India- based crypto exchanges by SEBI and creating a framework to support web3 startup innovation. - Investment in a startup is illiquid, and also risky. Hence, there is a need to have a total parity in taxation (e.g. base rates) between listed and unlisted securities for investors. It is critical to keep advancing the government's efforts to promote investment. - The government should further encourage the digitisation of companies and 100 percent made-in-India software products. At present, the GST, with the full input tax credit, is 18 percent for all software products produced and sold in India. This rate must be tapered down to support indigenous creators of software intellectual property (IP) in India. - If the minimum alternative tax rate (MAT) for qualified companies is lowered from 15 percent to 9 percent, it can help startups meet their daily working capital needs, especially in the initial stages. - Flipping and outbound mergers of startups should be authorised on a tax-neutral basis and tax should only be imposed on actual liquidation and not on such restructuring as no real income is getting generated. This will help startups raise capital at better terms and valuation. - A startup founders committee should be set up to build structured entrepreneurship and finance education curriculum for colleges that empower the next generation of entrepreneurs. Sanjay Mehta is the founder & partner of 100X.VC. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.

