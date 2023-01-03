 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023: How to accelerate growth of startups

Sanjay Mehta
Jan 03, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

Budget 2023: Tax incentives for investments, lower TDS, change in the taxation of ESOPs and a single window for clearances are some measures required

Representative image

India is emerging as one of the strongest business environments in the world, and our entrepreneurial spirit is one of our greatest strengths. Early-stage firms that are trying to get funding find it difficult to establish the credibility they need to move from ideation to commercialisation. Union Budget 2022-23 will be remembered by all as a landmark “digital budget” for some pathbreaking beginnings made towards leading India into digital transformation.

Startups play a crucial role in the development of jobs all across India in addition to bringing a multitude of disruptive inventions to market. In every state of the nation and in every industry, a majority of new employment is produced by startups which are focused on expanding their operations. In addition, entrepreneurs in the domains of robotics, deeptech, clean energy, web3 and digital health will create new industries and find solutions to some of the most difficult problems faced today.

In terms of entrepreneurship, the Indian government is already at the forefront of promoting a number of new measures to solidify India's position as the world's economic leader. Having said that, there are still a few asks, recommendations, wish lists or expectations from investors’ perspective. Here are some.

- To increase the angel investor pool at the seed stage for Indian startups, offer a tax relief incentive of 30 percent of the cost of equity shares set off against the angel investor’s income tax liability for the year in which the investment was made. This relief may be claimed on up to Rs 1 crore invested in shares, with a maximum possible tax reduction of Rs 30 lakh.

Employeestock option plans (ESOPs) have long been ignored in India, but a growing number of startup success stories of teams who used ESOPs to accumulate wealth before going on to found their own start-ups have slowly begun to change that. Taxing the ESOP at the point of sale, and not at the time of vesting, is a longstanding industry demand.

- There should be a single window for all relevant registrations like company incorporation, shop establishment, goods and services tax (GST) registration, MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) certificate etc. That will help startups save considerable time, effort, and money.