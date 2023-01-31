Budget 2023: How big ticket renewable energy sector announcements from 2022 fared

A look at some marquee schemes announced last year, and how they have fared since. (Representative image)

By several measures, 2022 was a tough year for the energy sector. In India, however, the Union Budget 2022-23, tabled in Parliament by the Finance Minister saw significant attention to the energy sector, especially the renewable energy sector through various schemes, mirroring commitments made by the country’s updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). We make a sober assessment of those schemes and allocations as we approach the 2023 Budget.

Let us look at some marquee schemes announced last year, and how they have fared since.

Production Linked Incentive

The highlight of last year’s budget was the Rs 19,500 crore Production Linked Incentive scheme to boost domestic manufacturing of high efficiency solar modules and cells in the country. While there has been an increase in the installed solar capacity since this announcement by 17.23 percent (Mar – Dec 2022), it is about 5 percent less than the corresponding period from last year (Mar – Dec 2021).

While we cannot directly associate this to a shortfall in solar modules and cell manufacturing, there was the Basic Custom duty (BCD) of 40 percent on modules and 25 percent on cells, cumulatively with a spike in the international prices of commodities, that made solar installations more expensive. This may well be a short-term impediment in achieving a long-term target.

The government must consider more creative financial measures, like reduced interest on loans by manufacturers and importantly end-user finance and subsidies until the rooftop solar sector reaches economies of scale. This is essential for India to deliver its ambitious 500 GW installed renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2030.

Sovereign Green Bonds

Another marquee announcement last year was the Sovereign Green Bonds (SGBs) to scale investments in sustainable infrastructure in public sector projects. Though the maiden issuance for Rs 8,000 crore saw subscriptions dominated by local banks and insurance companies, foreign investors appear to have been concerned about currency fluctuations as the SGBs were in rupee denominations.

The SGBs might also require calibrations to ensure favourable premium, or greniums as they are called, for subscriptions to succeed. This would require putting in place a green taxonomy by the central government to align with the Reserve Bank of India’s green monetary policies, much like what has been attempted by other Central Banks.

Ethanol Blending

Last year’s Rs 2 additional duty on unblended petroleum gave a fillip to India’s ambition of blending ethanol with petrol. Progress over the past decade has been steady but slow – about 10 percent by July 2022, up from 1.53 percent in 2013. It may be worth assessing what challenges and issues need to be addressed to achieve the 20 percent of ethanol blending by its 2025 target.

Several parameters must be considered – recalibration of internal combustion engines, increasing blending capacities etc, as has been achieved by Brazil, Canada, and the US. India’s decision to leverage its G20 presidency by attempting to set up an international biofuel alliance, much like the International Solar Alliance, may facilitate an ecosystem for fuel standardisation, and greater collaboration on technology transfers and adoption.

Battery Swapping Policy

Following the last budgetary announcement to make battery swapping and interoperability a central infrastructure project, Niti Aayog released the draft Battery Swapping Policy, to provide a framework to enable this process. However, there has been a lack of consensus among various manufacturers around interoperability issues, resulting in delays in implantation.

To make progress, industry must embrace standardisation and consider the policy to be an opportunity to achieve mass adoption of electric vehicles, setting aside apprehensions around competition and innovation. The government must also take a decisive stand on standardisation to marshal the industry toward wide scale adoption of battery swapping.

Without losing sight of ongoing research and innovation, improving battery performance and safety issues, collective action on battery swapping and standardisation will accelerate the transport sector toward a paradigm shift from fossil fuels to electricity.

Monitoring Is Key

And finally, as the government will continue to focus more on the energy sector in the coming decades, policies and budgetary allocations are expected to increase.

As this accelerates, we must also begin monitoring and evaluating the performance of these policies and schemes at regular intervals to allow for nimble interventions to change or keep projects on track to ensure India delivers on its Net Zero and low carbon goals.