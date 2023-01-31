English
    Budget 2023: How big ticket renewable energy sector announcements from 2022 fared

    The outcomes of policies like production linked incentives, sovereign green bonds and battery swapping are a mixed bag but these offer key learnings for greater success in future

    Ashim Roy & Kunal Shankar
    January 31, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST
    A look at some marquee schemes announced last year, and how they have fared since. (Representative image)

    By several measures, 2022 was a tough year for the energy sector.  In India, however, the Union Budget 2022-23, tabled in Parliament by the Finance Minister saw significant attention to the energy sector, especially the renewable energy sector through various schemes, mirroring commitments made by the country’s updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). We make a sober assessment of those schemes and allocations as we approach the 2023 Budget.

    Let us look at some marquee schemes announced last year, and how they have fared since.

    Production Linked Incentive

    The highlight of last year’s budget was the Rs 19,500 crore Production Linked Incentive scheme to boost domestic manufacturing of high efficiency solar modules and cells in the country. While there has been an increase in the installed solar capacity since this announcement by 17.23 percent (Mar – Dec 2022), it is about 5 percent less than the corresponding period from last year (Mar – Dec 2021).