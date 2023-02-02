 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023: Focus on emerging sectors praiseworthy but startups need a helping hand

Prashanth Prakash
Feb 02, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST

Agritech, green economy and AI focus of budget reflect government’s positive approach to new technologies. But startup investors who shoulder much of the risks have been ignored

There are positive efforts from the government despite the global macro landscape.

Budget 2023-24 has come amid the overall outlook of the Indian economy appearing to be very positive. It has remained robust as compared to other major economies and is expected to grow at 7 per cent in the current year. Per capita income has increased to Rs 1.97 lakh.

However, the current account deficit is expected to widen this year as global commodity prices remain elevated. Experts, including those inside the government, have called for consolidating the fiscal deficit and ensuring that the current account deficit is brought within the red line of 2.5-3 per cent of GDP. Overall there are positive efforts from the government despite the global macro landscape.

Catch all the LIVE updates on Budget 2023

The increase in capital outlay towards infrastructure investment by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore for 2023-24, which is 3.3 per cent of the GDP, will be a great boost to the economy and also create more jobs. This record allocation coupled with encouraging taxpayers to opt for the new tax regime with effectively lower taxes that will increase consumption, given the additional money in hand that will be spent by taxpayers, is likely to benefit both B2B and B2C startups.