Budget 2023 | Fiscal consolidation or populist tilt? A dilemma for the government

As elections loom in 2024, the question is if the government will switch from its hitherto conservative to realistic estimates, and show fiscal discipline or give a nod to populist schemes in the Union Budget

With an expected slowdown in FY24, it would be interesting to note if the GoI switches from its recently conservative approach to ambitious receipt targets.
There are five interesting areas in the forthcoming Union Budget that are worth a close look. Before we dive into them, here’s a quick overview of the FY23 fiscal backdrop in which the government will formulate the budget. Total receipts of the Government of India (GoI) are expected to be much higher than the budget estimates (BE) for the second year in a row. Our estimates suggest that gross tax collection could overshoot the BE by as much as Rs...

