Budget 2023 faces three challenges in marshalling banks to catalyse growth

Highlights The banking sector is a key player in providing the resources for economic growth Private sector capex has remained tepid so far In a difficult external environment, banks will have to be cautious about lending Privatisation of public sector banks is unlikely to make much headway in FY24 The government will do well to push housing credit, which has a big multiplier effect The Union Budget for 2023-24 is less than three weeks away and expectations are high that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will...