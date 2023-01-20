Budget 2023 — Expenditure growth to slow; focus on fiscal consolidation path

Highlights Expectations of an expansionary budget, but FM to keep fiscal deficit on a leash Budget 2023 likely to target a fiscal deficit of 5.9 percent even as nominal GDP growth slows and tax mop-up moderates Expenditure growth to slow but as a percentage of GDP to remain strong; capex to be in focus Financing of fiscal deficit will be of interest as small savings, a key source to bridge the revenue-expenditure gap, are likely to see a moderation in collection As a result,...