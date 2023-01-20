HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023 — Expenditure growth to slow; focus on fiscal consolidation path

Anubhuti Sahay   •

More than the fiscal deficit target, how Nirmala Sitharaman finances the gap between revenue and expenditure will be of interest to watch 

We expect Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to stick to the fiscal consolidation path, as the central government’s fiscal deficit is already wide
Highlights Expectations of an expansionary budget, but FM to keep fiscal deficit on a leash Budget 2023 likely to target a fiscal deficit of 5.9 percent even as nominal GDP growth slows and tax mop-up moderates Expenditure growth to slow but as a percentage of GDP to remain strong; capex to be in focus Financing of fiscal deficit will be of interest as small savings, a key source to bridge the revenue-expenditure gap, are likely to see a moderation in collection As a result,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers