Budget 2023: Expect the Centre to address fiscal stress faced by states

Lekha Chakraborty & Balamuraly B
Jan 11, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST

As states are doing the heavy lifting post-pandemic to enhance public investment, we do expect a hike in the capex transfers to the states in the upcoming Union budget

(Representative image)

There is increasing recognition for state finances in the post-COVID fiscal strategy in India due to the mounting fiscal risks confronting state governments. The low revenue buoyancy coupled with the rising revenue expenditure, in particular, the subsidy burden post-pandemic and the power sector crisis have put the state finances in the doldrums. An apprehension if the Sri Lankan crisis will be replicated in the Indian states is mounting in policy circles due to high debt and deficits. The debate on non-merit freebies and the decision to return to the old pension scheme by a few states have further catalysed this fear. Against this backdrop, it is inevitable that the Union budget 2023 will hold an articulation for the state finances.

The Union government is also under the grip of high public debt and deficits. In times of geopolitical uncertainties, high debt and deficits are substantiated by strengthening capital infrastructure investment which is inevitable to crowd in private corporate investment.

In the last Union budget, an interest-free fiscal transfer of Rs 1 lakh crore was devolved to state governments for capital infrastructure investment. As states are doing the heavy lifting post-pandemic to enhance public investment, we do expect a hike in the capex transfers to the states in the upcoming Union budget. This capex fiscal transfer decision by the Union government is laudable and it will help in the economic growth recovery process.

States Are Not Like Sri Lanka

High debt and deficits at the subnational governments in India will not trigger a crisis situation like that of Sri Lanka for the prime reason that the financing of deficits is substantially through internal market borrowings in India. Sri Lanka’s dependence on external debt was significantly high - including the capital infrastructure projects funded by huge Chinese debt - which culminated in a crisis in its first-ever debt default on May 19, 2022.

The small island economy of Sri Lanka was gripped with setbacks from the disruptions in supply chains, sluggish recovery in contact-intensive sectors like tourism, and the glut in export markets in the plantation sector, textiles, and garments. The slack in remittances also contributed to the crisis. The macroeconomic uncertainties got further aggregated with myopic tax policy decisions to lower the direct and indirect tax rates, which affected the fiscal space. The food inflation spiralled after the structural policies including a total ban on the use of chemical fertilisers, which was done with the intention to cut down fertiliser subsidies.