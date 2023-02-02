 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Looming China threat and learnings from Ukraine war demand updated arms acquisition strategies

Saikat Datta & Shekhar Sinha
Feb 02, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

Marginal increases in the defence budget don’t allow the armed services to splurge on modernisation. Prioritise weapons that best serve the changed strategic environment

The capital budget is the clearest indication of what the government can fork out in the next financial year to modernisation, while paying for ongoing and new acquisitions.

The defence budget from Finance Minister Nirmala Sithamaram throws up several interesting insights. The key thing to look at are the capital budget allocations. The Army has received an increase of 16.23 per cent, the Navy, 10.96 per cent and the Air Force, 2.79 per cent. The capital budget is the clearest indication of what the government can fork out in the next financial year to modernisation, while paying for ongoing and new acquisitions.

The overall defence budget estimate of Rs 5.93 lakh crore is a marginal increase of 12.9% over last year. However, if we look at the big picture, the overall modernisation budget has seen a low increase – just 6.67% at Rs 1.62 lakh crore over last year’s allocation of Rs 1.52 lakh crore. The highest allocation is to the navy, perhaps a clear signal from the government that it recognises the Chinese threat clearly and wants to firm up its maritime presence.

Every year there is a notable concern about India’s defence budget. These concerns emanate from three principal issues for India this year.

The Three Expenditure Drivers