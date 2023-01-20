Budget 2023 | A handy budget wish-list compiled by ChatGPT 

Come budget season and a laundry list of demands pours out of all corners of the economy. More allocations for sectors, less taxes on finished goods, more taxes on competing imports, lower taxes on consumers and companies are the typical refrain. After some time, everything looks the same. Since the human mind can only deal with so much overload, we asked the AI chatbot ChatGPT to compile pre-budget expectations to see what its algorithm made of it. Earlier, Moneycontrol had published...