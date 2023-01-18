Budget 2023: A few critical steps can drive the auto sector’s growth ambition

Recently, India marked a historic presence in the global auto market by becoming the third largest player. This came as a significant accomplishment since the position was previously held by Japan which is home to many reputed auto and auto-component manufacturers, with some of them having a dominating presence in India as well. Our Budget Coverage: https://www.moneycontrol.com/budget/ To uplift the auto sector, the government has extended its support for developing Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and managing the semiconductor shortage. Further, to...