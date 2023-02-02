Budget 2023: A return to the Washington Consensus 

At the beginning of her budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman clearly outlined the vision of the present government for the Indian economy and the economic agenda to achieve it. The vision consisted of a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy with strong public finances and a robust financial sector, while the agenda for delivering this vision focused on facilitating opportunities for citizens, especially the youth to fulfil their aspirations, a strong impetus to growth and job creation, and ensuring macroeconomic...