    Budget 2022 will facilitate job creation

    This is a budget which stays the course on the larger vision of making India a $5 trillion-dollar economy

    February 01, 2022 / 09:30 PM IST

    Rituparna Chakraborty

    The PM Gati Shakti programme is a master plan — which, if executed well — will unlock immense productivity gains for the economy, industries and contribute towards massive job creation through each of the 7 vectors it encompasses. This could trigger the job combustion that the country needs.

    The stated upside of PLI across 14 labour intensive sectors of creating 60 lakh new jobs and contributing to over Rs 30 lakh crore in the next 5 years augurs well for the youth and the economy. In addition, the extension of concession tax for domestic manufacturing companies for commencement of production to the end of FY2024 shall further encourage industrialisation.

    The reduction of the number of compliances (25000), repealing of unions laws (1476), the one nation – one registration scheme, interlinkages between Udhyam, E-shram, NCS, ASEEM portals as one seamless workflow, and the upcoming Amrit Kal launch based on trust based governance are important down payments towards making the economy self-healing, boosting formalisation of our employers and their workforce. The special focus on encouraging startups shall help them scale faster into large formal employers.

    The ambition of rapid urbanisation making Tier 2& 3 cities in future megacities in view of the vision for India@100 is encouraging as that enables taking jobs to people and reducing the urban-rural economic divide.

    Further, the emphasis on bringing basic digital infrastructure in smaller towns and villages creates entrepreneurial and livelihood opportunities and builds access to bigger markets for the local economy.

    Increasing the capital outlay for ECLGS for 130 lakh MSMEs & key pandemic affected sectors to Rs 5 lakh crore with an extension of a year shall help these industries bounce back thereby easing the current apprehension and anxiety in their labour market. The additional credit line of Rs 2 lakh crore as well as the RAMP programme shall be a much needed relief and incentive for growth for the MSME sector. Financialisation just became more inclusive.

    Linking the National Quality Standards Framework to industry needs is absolutely essential for it to make a difference to the youth and convert their learnings to livelihoods. It’s encouraging that this area gets a mention in the budget, however execution would be key. We have seen many recent skilling initiatives providing sub optimal outcomes.

    The Desh Portal is an encouraging step forward towards creating a linkage between skilling and livelihood which so far has been a missing link. Digital University is an idea worth pursuing to its desired outcomes in a diverse country like India. Also, the dramatic increase in education outlay in this budget could pave way for higher quality jobs in the long run.

    Overall, this is a budget which stays the course on the larger vision of making India a $5 trillion-dollar economy.

    (Rituparna Chakraborty is a co-founder and executive vice president of Teamlease Services.)

    Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 09:28 pm
