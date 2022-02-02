Budget 2022 | Some misses, but real estate set to gain from new-age sectors

Budget 2022 was not only focused on economic revival, but on long-term development with a humane angle. While the Budget focused on future-proofing the economy, it also laid emphasis on aspects such as mental health, e-skilling, and employability.

On the real estate front, the Budget made only a few direct announcements, key of which is on affordable housing. However, incentives on the demand front for homebuyers could have bolstered purchasing power. Other announcements in the Budget on data centres, and industrial and logistics space will also benefit the real estate sector.

But it’s commendable that the government’s focus on transparency is not merely on the surface. During the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of ‘ease of doing business 2.0’, which can make easier by-laws for businesses to establish and run operations. This should make India a more investment-friendly destination.

Affordable Housing In Focus

The Budget placed an outlay of Rs 48,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and the construction of 8 million homes will facilitate affordable housing. This is a continuation of the announcements from last few years, and will aid supply creation in this largely-untapped sector. However, incentives for homebuyers in the lower- and middle-income groups would have been extremely beneficial at this time. A time extension of the credit-linked subsidy scheme would have given affordable and mid-income homebuyers the financial elbow room to make a purchase.

Infrastructure Thrust

Expansion of highways and rail networks, and development of multi-modal network will augment infrastructure in vital locations. Infrastructure spending will also have a multiplier effect, adding to employment and growth. This is essential to create jobs, create support infrastructure to make logistics more efficient, and provide opportunities for investors.

Startups In Spotlight

The Budget announced time extension in the period of incorporation of startups by a year to March 2023. This will help startups avail tax benefits, and give them some financial respite during their early stages of operation. This will further champion the culture of entrepreneurship in India.

Around 14,000 startups were recognised during the FY2022, with about 555 districts having at least one new startup. We are seeing ample evidence of the startup activity in the commercial office space. During 2021, in the top three cities of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, startups leased about 2.2 million sq feet of space, a 56 percent rise from 2020.

Time Ripe For Data Centres

Data centres have been growing over the last few years led by government regulations mandating data localisation, apart from low penetration of existing data centres. Through ‘infrastructure status’ to data centres, such operators can now access financing at lower costs. This will also help bring in investments into the sector, and encourage global players to enter India.

EV Fillip

The EV sector is at a nascent stage. Any reforms to make it more popular is always welcome. The government plans to develop special mobility zones for electric vehicles and the introduction of a new battery swapping policy. This will facilitate the growth of the sector, which is likely to see frenzied investments of Rs 94,000 crore ($12.6 billion) across the automotive value chain, over the next five years.

We are now awaiting the new legislation that will replace the erstwhile Special Economic Zone Act. This has the potential to make export-led parks attractive for investments. Such parks should be employment zones, while complying with global trade norms. The new benefits will also trickle down to technology companies who export services, and have a positive bearing on commercial office real estate.

Overall, some expectations such as according industry status to real estate sector, tax benefits for buildings contributing to ‘net zero’ targets, waiving off GST on under-construction projects were left out. But we believe that targeted legislation and announcements will have a huge bearing on the real estate sector.

Ramesh Nair is CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.