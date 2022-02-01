Budget 2022 reflects government’s focus on healthcare, pharma

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The budget has identified four priorities to give impetus to growth.

S Sridhar

The last two years have highlighted the Government of India’s commitment towards prioritising public health, which was reflected in erstwhile Budget allocations, and the recently released Economic Survey. The government deserves praise for Budget 2022 that has significant announcements aimed at infrastructure development, inclusive growth, productivity enhancement, and impetus on digitisation opportunities.

Last year was a landmark one for the pharmaceutical sector as the government took cognisance and outlined policies to boost innovation and investments in it. The outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over six years to improve healthcare services which were announced previously, with the allocations for the National Digital Health Mission, and a thrust on manufacturing and investment through the PLI scheme have immense potential. This was witnessed in the 200 percent increase in the foreign directive investments (FDI) in 2020-21 as compared to the previous year. This has also translated into increasing penetration of healthcare services in peri-urban and rural areas along with the availability of innovative therapies and tele-medicine initiatives.

The Union government’s budgetary allocation for 2022-23 highlights commitment towards universal access to healthcare through the rollout of the National Digital Health Mission and the National Tele-Mental Health Programme. While it is truly a growth-intensive ‘Amrit kaal’ budget, focused on increased investments and allocations at a foundational stage, additional thrust on R&D and investment would help sustain sectoral growth.

Equipped with incentives for production, R&D and innovation, and accessibility, the industry has embarked on an ambitious growth trajectory towards $130 billion by 2030. However, to build a strong, future-ready system of care prepared to address any public health crises, there are a few more areas the Budget could have targeted.

Investing For The Future

Government support and favourable policies are key to establish R&D, and an innovation ecosystem in India. Given that innovation in the sector has a high lead time, and is also heavily-dependent on capital-intensive R&D, it is important to offer risk-free and low-cost funding support to position India as an innovation-based economy.

While the government’s thrust on PLI augurs well for the sector and India at large, the dependence on imports for APIs and bulk drugs continues to be a challenge. We must move from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Discover in India’ as highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This effectively means that there is a need to introduce an ‘RLI Scheme’ — Research-Linked Incentive Scheme, which will accelerate an aatmanirbhar ecosystem for end-to-end development of pharmaceuticals from discovery to finished formulations. This would further augment foreign investments in R&D. The government could also explore a 200 percent weighted deduction for companies making investments to undertake research for new drugs, chemical entities and/or new biological entities to combat outbreaks.

Furthermore, with vaccinations being considered as a macroeconomic indicator, ensuring a healthy population, and to this end, encouraging research will be crucial to sustain the gains witnessed over the past year.

Driving Access To Health

The government’s commitment to increasing health spend cannot be overlooked. In tandem with the vision of 2.5 percent of GDP by 2025, between the Union and State governments, the budgeted expenditure on health was 2.1 percent of GDP in 2021-22 against 1.3 percent in 2019-20. The sector must now work towards sustaining this momentum, and increasing the envisaged spend to 3 percent by 2025 in addition to the budgetary allocation for R&D in bio-pharmaceutical sector.

Further measures towards ‘Ease of Doing Business’ with emphasis on strengthening the patent regime in India, with specific provisions for eliminating bottlenecks, and encouraging further investments will boost access to innovative health solutions.

The aforementioned recommendations could be explored in future allocations or as a series of mini-Budgets which will enable strategic growth within a conducive regulatory ecosystem, which will be key to a healthier future for all.