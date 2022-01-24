Budget 2022 | Reciprocate help extended by healthcare sector to fight COVID-19

Representative image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis

The pandemic has brought the need for constant innovation, seamless supply chain, and robust manufacturing capabilities to the forefront of the pharmaceutical and life science sectors. Governments across the world are realising the need of being self-reliant in this sector, and India is no different.

Hence, the upcoming Union Budget should focus on rebuilding national resilience in order to drive socio-economic recovery and national development; more specifically, the focus should be on the Life Science and Healthcare (LSHC) industry owing to the unrest seen due to COVID-19.

Focus On R&D

While the government announced several policy measures such as the Production Linked Incentives Scheme (PLIS) for the healthcare and pharma sectors, in the previous Budget nothing major was proposed on the R&D front other than including innovation and R&D among the six main pillars.

The focus on R&D is long overdue, and India should participate in innovation at a global level. Though the Government of India has taken steps from a manufacturing perspective, there is a need to give more impetus for development of R&D units, contract research organisations (CRO), and clinical trials undertakings, which are still looking and hoping for incentives.

As part of the suggestions to make India an attractive destination for development and manufacturing hub in the pharma sector, the government can consider restoring tax incentives such as the expense-based incentive such as weighted deduction of 200 percent for R&D expenditure. Also, to attract more investment for setting up full-fledged R&D centres, the government can consider re-introducing income-based incentives.

There are organisations which are into R&D in the LSHC sector which require funds to ramp up operations. Corporate funding has been one of the ways of meeting such requirements. In order to encourage funding, the government can consider allowing tax deduction on donations made by corporates as part of their CSR initiative.

Drop Equalisation Levy

Since the introduction of an equalisation levy of 2 percent on e-commerce supply or services provided or facilitated by an e-commerce operator, representations were made to the government to clarify its applicability on traditional business models which could have certain element of digital means, to undertake business.

The government in the previous Budget, clarified that the definition of ‘online sale of goods’ and ‘online provision of services’ could cover any traditional form of business under the equalisation levy with one of the steps in the transaction chain involving the use of digital means.

Accordingly, any goods or services imported into India for the purpose of R&D activities may have the potential of triggering an equalisation levy if executed through electronic modes. Naturally, as this is a tax on foreign exporters, they would add this as part of the supply cost. As a result, imports of formulations and other raw materials for R&D purposes could become costlier. With rapid advancement in the LSHC sector, there is bound to be an increase in cross-border trade which would need support from the government to make India an attractive destination.

A carve-out of imports (and more specific raw materials for R&D in life science) from the application of equalisation levy, would be a welcome move.

Special Measures For Critical Focus Areas

In the past, tax holidays for five years were given to hospitals operating in rural areas, which has since been discontinued. Given the pandemic, the focus of safeguarding our rural population with better hospitals and treatments should be considered.

Re-introduction of the tax holiday for hospitals set-up in rural areas and other specific areas, and flexibility to select beneficial years can be considered in the upcoming Budget. These measures would attract investments in healthcare in rural and backward areas.

Given the fact that the LSHC sector has made tremendous contribution to society during the times of need, and stood by the government in managing the pandemic, one would strongly hope that this sector is provided due impetus in Budget 2022.

Subramanian Krishnamani is Partner, and Juhul Patel is Manager, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP.