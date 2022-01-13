Budget 2022 | Policy measure expectations for financial services sector

Bahroze Kamdin and Alifya Hakim

Despite the current Omicron scare, world economies, including India, are on the path to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic with growth in real GDP estimated at 9.2 percent, and growth in basic gross value added by financial services etc., at 4 percent as per the First Advance Estimate of National Income for 2021-22. In this article we have outlined certain policy measure expectations from Union Budget 2022 for banking, insurance, and asset management sectors of the financial service industry.

Banking

The banking sector has shown signs of recovery. Bank credits have increased from 6 percent in 2020-21 to 7.3 percent in 2021-22, though bank deposits have reduced from 11.3 percent in 2020-21 to 9.6 percent in 2021-22.

In the post-COVID-19 phase, the focus of the banking industry is on innovation, in rendering banking services with the help of technology and digital transformation. Thus, the Budget could introduce policy initiatives to give impetus to innovations in the banking sector, by offering incentives such as reimbursement of certain costs or tax subsidy in the form weighted deductions/100 percent depreciation, etc.

India has set goals to reduce carbon emission in its fight against Climate Change, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) measures will be undertaken by financial institutions. Thus, laying out uniform measurement standards, capital requirements for the risk arising from Climate Change, and incentivising entities adhering to ESG programmes will be required. Expenses incurred towards ESG projects, including capital, may be allowed as a deduction, and be not considered as corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenses for tax purposes.

Certainties on tax (income tax and indirect tax) and regulations on cryptocurrencies may be spelt out. The impact and operation of a Central Bank Digital Currency on the economy is unclear for individuals and corporates, and budgetary allocation for more literacy programmes to build awareness on its benefits can be considered.

The government may consider constituting a dedicated fund to strengthen digital infrastructure of co-operative banks which will offer a big boost to a more inclusive financial system. Budgetary concessions, such as a GST waiver for digital transactions along with incentivisation, especially in semi-urban and rural India, will further augment cashless payments.

Insurance

The pandemic has significantly increased the potential for health and life insurance penetration. While life insurance penetration has increased from 2.8 percent in FY20 to 3.2 percent in FY21, and non-life insurance has increased to 1 percent in FY21 from 0.94 percent in FY20, it still remains under-penetrated. The percentage increase of linked life insurance premium is 168.3 percent while non-linked life insurance premium is 0.4 percent in FY 2021-22, which may show that life insurance is being viewed as a saving and investment product rather than protection product.

It requires a combined effort by industry, regulators, and the government to increase awareness about insurance benefits. Insurtech companies may be encouraged for technological innovations.

The insurers have restrictions for investment in capital markets and overseas securities due to which, it may lose the competition with mutual funds when it comes to investment returns. Thus, in the upcoming Budget, policy initiatives may be laid down to relax investment norms and thereby, enable insurance companies to generate better returns for policyholders.

Certain tax incentives may be introduced to increase insurance penetration, such as (i) to provide separate deduction of Rs 30,000 for first time life insurance buyers, (ii) exemption from GST may be granted for senior citizens buying non-life insurance products, and (iii) lowering of GST rate from the current 18 percent on term policies.

The Budget can encourage service providers ways to deepen insurance penetration in uninsured rural areas, and among the urban poor. Alternatively, insurance companies may be granted special tax deduction for premium earned from business in rural areas.

Asset Management

The asset under management (AUM) of the mutual fund (MF) industry has grown from Rs 6.82 trillion as on November 30, 2011 to Rs 37.73 trillion as on December 31, 2021 — that’s more than a six-fold increase in a decade. The total number of folios as on December 31, 2021 stood at 120.2 million . However, there is still huge growth potential for this sector, which may be achieved by some policy initiatives, such as: (i) providing incentives for setting up local presence in tier two cities and beyond, (ii) provide additional tax benefits for investment in certain specified schemes, and (iii) provide incentives to asset management companies for use of technology and digital transformation.

Financial services sector is the pillar of the economy. Such policy measures will go a long way to boost and strengthen this sector while also paving the way for financial inclusion and digitalisation of the financial services as envisioned by the government.

Bahroze Kamdin is Partner, Deloitte India, and Alifya Hakim is Director, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.