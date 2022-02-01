Budget 2022: Nurturing the growth recovery

Budget 2022-23 has remained steadfast on the theme of nurturing the growth recovery which remains uneven and uncertain with K-shaped hues. But before we get to what this Budget is all about let us first understand what this budget is not. It has not tried to be populist and hasn’t tried to spend its way to play to the galleries and hasn’t been irresponsible by throwing money at the problem and burdening the exchequer. Note there was this clamour, not just...