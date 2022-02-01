Budget 2022 lays out steps to put India on global EV map

Electric Vehicles (EV) are gaining increased interest in India given its eco-friendly nature. Budget 2022 has indicated that this is being seen as a critical growth area by the government too.

The sector has been significant growth in e-scooters, e-buses and e-three wheelers over the last one year. Electric cars of various types are also selling in larger numbers. Charging infrastructure is also growing and has increased visibility both in cities and highways. India’s electric vehicle market size is expected to reach $152.21 billion by 2030.

For the popularity of EVs to rise, consumers and fleet operators need to better understand the benefits that this segment of vehicles bring to them. As we move towards a more increasingly urban ecosystem, consumers are realising that charging at home or at conveniently-placed EV charging infrastructure at highway stops is quite adequate for meeting their personal mobility needs. A ‘feel good’ factor flaunted by EV users, influences other consumers to consider EVs as well, along with the ‘connected vehicle’ experiences that are in some ways unique to EVs.

Key announcements were made regarding the e-mobility ecosystem. Among the notable areas of mention for the ‘India at 100’ vision outlined, clean energy and the ‘Gati Shakti’ initiatives are important areas which will open up large opportunities for the commercial EV sector.

The highlight on urban planning, and the hypothesis that 50 percent of our population is going to be urban, means that there will be consistent efforts to develop and build people-centric infrastructure, including therein the infrastructure for enabling greater EV adoption, which is also one of the societal challenges that we at the IET have identified.

Additionally, the growing focus on charging infrastructure combined with the key policy announcements on battery swapping infra, interoperability, and standards can be expected to act as a strong catalyst for accelerating adoption of e-mobility.

All throughout the budget announcements, the overarching themes of sustainability, clean energy, and decarbonisation bodes well for e-mobility in the coming years. The approach of enabling ‘energy as a service’ and ‘battery-swapping’ will also increase visibility, and adoption of EVs.

The push for using drones in the agricultural sector, and simplification of regulations shall also open up a new segment — aerial e-mobility. The announcement to permit ‘drones as a service’ will provide innovation and new business models in the area. Overall, it can provide fresh impetus to the e-mobility sector.

These steps augur well for attracting much greater investment into the e-mobility sector which will also go a long way in increasing employment in this sunrise sector.

While the Union Budget is an opportune time for the government to aid a clean and green future, the EV industry is still at a nascent stage and requires periodic and calibrated interventions from the government with the active participation of key stakeholders on various fronts.

In addition to the points mentioned above, the government could aim at facilitating the setting up of dedicated ‘Technology Development and Innovation’ centres that focus on creating patentable IP in the e-mobility domain. The upgrade of educational syllabi, retraining of teachers and augmenting lab infra to enable engineers and technicians to have a better understanding of transportation electrification could also be another step in this direction.

Given the importance of EV for mobility and the environment, as we progress on the path of economic recovery from COVID-19, the Budget measures should act as the much-needed thrust that the EV sector.

Aiming to put India on the global EV map, Budget 2022 has reaffirmed the necessary steps that enable the relevant EV ecosystem stakeholders, namely, government, startups, OEMs, energy companies, and auto makers to put their best foot forward on the electric mobility front.