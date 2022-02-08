Budget 2022 | Focus on industrial, technological prowess to become defence self-reliant

Representative image: AP

The long-running effort to become ‘defence self-reliant’ seems like a hollow proclamation when one considers how successive governments miss the link between industrialisation and defence manufacturing. Manufacturing capital goods and advanced electrical and mechanical equipment addresses the triple goals of increasing the indigenous content in domestic weapons systems, generate employment, and raise tax revenue and reduce the trade deficit and import bills arising from purchasing them from abroad.

The Defence Budget 2022 reserves 68 percent (Rs 84,598 crore) of the Rs 1.24 lakh-crore allocation for capital acquisitions to procure from the domestic industry. The total defence budget is Rs 1.52 lakh-crore. But given that weapons systems are just another type of machines, India would rather master making these machines themselves, and then move on to those for military purposes.

Ironically, China adopted this very strategy to become industrially and technologically advanced first, and then began ramping up weapons of war to now becoming militarily, economically, and technologically second to the United States. Being a manufacturing-oriented economy that makes capital goods — or goods that go into making other goods — is also a sign of an advanced industrialised nation that does not rely on services and IT exports.

China is today the world’s largest capital, engineering, and mechanised goods exporter, while India accounts for a mere 1 percent of the world’s capital goods exports. In 2021, India imported electrical and non-electrical machinery worth more than Rs 2.3 trillion. China roughly accounts for 58-60 percent of India’s overall trade deficit in capital goods.

Not only capital goods, but even engineering components that go into the larger capital good or platforms such as jets and tanks can be thrust area for India. Even advanced western nations don't manufacture all the components and sub-components of their weapons systems, and buy standard equipment (actuators, gearboxes, motors) from other nations and manufacturers.

A manufacturing company is a mere integrator of systems and parts designed and built by sometimes thousands of other companies with specified dimensions for the final product, like an artillery gun. Thus even the Russian 2-S19 Msta-S Self-Propelled Gun (SPG) might have its pneumatic system and other sensors from a European or even a US manufacturer. This is not to mention the tools and the machines that go into making those parts, which throws up a dense ecosystem of tens of thousands of suppliers.

Thus making advanced gearboxes, crankshafts, sensors and actuators (devices defence scientists say India doesn’t produce) will have more indigenous content in not only an Indian-made sedan or SUV, but also a tank or a fighter jet. Jet engines, an intricate amalgamation of electrical, mechanical, electronic, chemical, and metallurgical sciences require precision-manufactured parts and turbine blades.

Thus State support — and not just mere bank guarantees at a time when banks are not lending and interest rates possibly rising — for high-technology micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that makes that advanced precision tools which cuts an alloy within a nanometre of its specification is needed. The MSMEs already contribute to 60 percent of the economy.

This is not to mention the export potential of such goods to the very western nations who might prefer cheaper Indian-made sub-systems in their machines. Even if India can’t export the systems, substituting them for imports reduces the import bill, and contributes in bringing down the overall trade deficit with China. This would be far better than slapping duties to protect local industries since it makes a country an unattractive trade destination, and has diplomatic fallouts.

How integrating the defence indigenisation push with the ambitious plan to set up semiconductor fabrication plants in India is missed is staggering. Semiconductors go into every civilian and military system. With India importing all of its chips amidst a global shortage, fusing the two plans with a combined military, industry, and academia effort would have only been a logical step.

The resulting employment generation from a manufacturing boom spurs aggregate demand, whose laggard state has been found to be the very bane in kick-starting economic activity and investment. The additional tax revenue from both the newly-employed persons and companies gives the government an even greater fiscal space for more investments.

The pattern of government policies and the military’s intolerance with relatively inferior domestic weapons systems implies the leadership merely wants a strong a military, and not a strong country. Thus proclamations of building Comprehensive National Strength ring hollow, and bear the lack of an objective understanding of China’s rise. Defence indigenisation would be naturally effected if India first becomes industrially and technologically advanced.

Parth Satam is a journalist who has been covering India’s defence sector for more than a decade. Twitter: @ParthSatam.