Budget 2022 | An analysis in three questions

It’s often remarked that a tool of great value is to be able to ask the right questions. Drawing inspiration from this, and with no pretence that these questions are indeed as insightful as they may seem to the author, the analysis here is presented as a series of questions. A further clarification: the prism here is only of macro and fixed income.

Question 1: Are we on the brink of a private sector capex cycle?

It’s apparent that the ‘K’ shaped recovery implies large differences between the fortunes of the organised/mid-to-large/better-to-do versus the majority of the rest. This means that smaller subsets of companies and households may be poor representatives of the aggregate. Thus, as an example, the better-to-do households that have preserved incomes, and hence purchasing power, have been sitting on ‘forced savings’, and have come back roaring.

Yet private consumption in aggregate is still quite weak. Similarly, there are sectors and companies within that may be contemplating capital spending. However, aggregate capacity utilisation is still much under the level needed for a broad-based economy-wide capex cycle to begin.

It is probably this assessment that has led the government to decide against a meaningful fiscal compression (a caveat being that adjusted for conservatism on various items, the headline figures may be overstating the extent of deficit). As a counterpoint, if a broad-based private sector cycle is indeed about to commence, then the government should have consolidated more aggressively. This is because there is a real constraint becoming clearer from the standpoint of the domestic savings pool available for investments/consumption.

Question 2: What is the evolving constraint set from a macro standpoint?

While economic realities are starkly different from entity to entity, it is also true that on aggregate the savings-investments gap as represented by the current account deficit (CAD) seems to be progressively rising lately. The issue is not of alarm yet, but one of attention, especially given the prospects of continued global financial conditions tightening over the next few months.

Put another way, there is a premium now on availability of local savings that wasn’t the case a year earlier. Hence, any decision by the government on its pace of dis-savings has a mirror opposite somewhere in the private sector as long as it is understood that there’s some limit to the overall CAD for the country. In the near term these boundaries may not matter much, as a lot gets papered over by capital flows and existing buffers of forex reserves, but eventually the constraint is real.

Another way for the government to approach this would be to invite global capital in a structured manner. This would include both asset sales/monetisation as well as measures like global bond index inclusion. To be clear, this doesn’t solve the problem of the domestic savings — investments gap, and indeed runs the risk of the system being lulled into a sense of complacency. But it at least provides for an institutional mechanism for hopefully somewhat stickier foreign capital. However, to the extent the Budget didn’t break fresh ground around this endeavour there is a decided problem of ‘crowding out’.

Question 3: Is there an overestimation of the depth of local bond markets?

It is in theory possible to account somewhat less conservatively in the Budget and yield a lower borrowing figure. Instead, the government presumably chose to retain some flexibility, and not use this option. However, this exercise in prudence, quite ironically, has translated into a heavy load for the bond market. Given our measured fiscal response to the pandemic, and a central bank still quite dovish, the aggressive sell off in bond yields is quite remarkable.

We may lay the blame on global developments, inflation, etc. (and indeed they all have a role to play), but the fundamental problem is that the market just isn’t deep enough to absorb the kind of supply in play now. Thus far, the RBI has been supportive, emphasising a collaborative stance, and calling the orderly evolution of the yield curve a public good. However, with the central bank having turned a seller of bonds over the past few months, and in the face of rising bond yields, its reaction function is less clear now.

Even with this backdrop, not only did the government announce a staggeringly large gross borrowing programme, but there was also no concrete development on the index inclusion process. The fact that the obvious effect of this combination on bond yields wasn’t considered a sufficient deterrent, leads one to consider that perhaps there is somewhat of an overestimation about the depth of the bond market.

Alternatively, if the approach is somewhat agnostic to further pressures on what is already a remarkably steep yield curve and, ceteris paribus, the general tightening in financial conditions that this represents, then it seems somewhat fruitless to debate ad nauseum whether the RBI will lift the reverse repo rate (which is anyway at emergency low levels) at its upcoming policy review.