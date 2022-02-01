Budget 2022 addresses credit woes of MSMEs with extension of ECLGS

Umesh Mohanan

India’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector has been known as the backbone of its economy. It has played a proactive role in creating large-scale employment, boosting the entrepreneurial aspirations, and expanding export.

The onset of COVID-19 in the early months of 2020, and the subsequent lockdowns had a debilitating impact on the MSMEs. The worst-hit by the pandemic, small business units were not in a position to expand their business activities in a smooth and efficient manner. Even in normal times, mainstream financial institutions have been reluctant to extend much-needed working capital to these small business enterprises. In the face of such unforeseen tribulations, small units found their cash flows adversely affected, liquidity positions severely constrained, and supply chains critically disrupted.

With a view to laying a sustainable roadmap for the revival of small businesses and helping them tide over their financial woes, the finance ministry unveiled the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) in May 2020. In times of an unprecedented crisis, the scheme came as a much-needed panacea for small enterprises to mitigate their cash flow issues, galvanise their businesses into action and protect the jobs and livelihoods of their employees. Most importantly, the scale and outreach of the scheme helped the smallest beleaguered business units sustain their business operations, and sail through troubled times.

The efficacy of the credit scheme in transforming the functional dynamics of the MSME sector can be gauged from a survey conducted by Transunion Cibil. With 756 companies participating, the survey recorded that 68 percent of the participants expressed confidence that their future could change for the better. The survey further stated that the largest beneficiaries of the ECLGS were very small and micro enterprises with an annual turnover of around Rs 1 crore.

The ECLGS initiative has provided a crucial credit lifeline to small and micro businesses to help them tackle financial adversities, and build resilience to unforeseen economic volatilities. The government has implemented the credit scheme as a long-term fiscal intervention to bolster the financial health of small businesses and keep them operationally viable. The ECLGS helped stranded businesses get off the ground, expand their business activities, and maintain their credit-worthiness by providing an uninterrupted source of funding.

A report released by the State Bank of India also pointed to the fact that the scheme played a key role in preventing a large number of the MSME loans from transitioning into non-performing assets (NPAs). Noting the fact that if timely financial help was not provided to small business entities, the ECLGS helped a majority of small business units fulfil their debt commitments. The scheme was also pivotal in ensuring that the balance sheets of public sector banks already saddled with bad loans were not further bogged down with NPAs.

At a time when we are emerging from the third wave of the pandemic, the extension of the ECLGS comes as a booster shot for the micro segment within the MSME sector. Such schemes are essential to provide a robust funding pipeline for small business enterprises. The extension of the scheme will be key to building a robust MSME ecosystem, and help the operations of micro and small businesses attain pre-pandemic levels.

By extending the ECLGS for the MSMEs by one more year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has addressed the wider issue of credit flows to small businesses, which is critical for a faster pace in economic recovery, and job creation. This along with the proposed introduction of digital currency by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sooner than later will not only see the credit needs of the MSMEs addressed on tap and on time going forward but also keep the asset quality of lenders to the sector intact despite the Omicron wave adding to the risks.