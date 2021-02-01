Budget 2021 | Nirmala Sitharaman has managed to surpass sky-high expectations

Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

Never have expectations been so high with the Union Budget. To give credit, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has managed to surpass sky-high expectations. Capital spending has been revved up without raising taxes. The minister will borrow to fund growth. The economic rationale is to crowd-in private sector investment by creating enough demand and jobs. The government has re-emphasised on its asset monetisation plan that now includes strategic sale of two public sector banks and an insurance company.

The biggest surprise has come in the form of spending in FY21 itself. The government had estimated FY21 spending at Rs 30.4 lakh crore which was 13 percent higher than last year’s actual spending. However, now the minister will be spending Rs 34.5 lakh-crore this year itself which is Rs 4.08 lakh-crore higher than initially estimated. That is a fiscal impulse of more than 2 percent of GDP in FY21.

A large part of this expenditure will go to meet the food and fertiliser subsidy Bill which has shot up to Rs 5.95 lakh-crore this year from Rs 2.28 lakh-crore last year. The additional spending was meant for providing subsidised food grains to a vast majority of population impacted the most by the pandemic. Even spending on MNREGA has been raised to Rs 1.11 lakh-crore in FY21 (from Rs 71,000 crore) to provide jobs to migrant workers returning home for cities due to pandemic. At the same time, capital spending was also raised to Rs 4.39 lakh-crore, an increase of more than Rs 1 lakh-crore over last year.

The spending momentum has been maintained even next year with capital spending to increase to Rs 5.54 lakh-crore (2.5 percent of GDP). Thus, the minister has raised capital spending by more than Rs 2 lakh-crore over a period of two years, which will have a multiplier impact on the economy.

Apart from capex, health spending has seen maximum increase in allocation next year to Rs 2.2 lakh-crore from less than Rs 95,000 crore in FY21. This includes allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for vaccination against COVID-19.

All of this has been achieved without raising any additional tax. Even the agriculture infra development cess is being financed by rejigging existing duties. There have been few changes to customs duties to correct negative duty structure. Customs duties on certain products such as iron and steel have been reduced. Thus, the government had to resort to higher borrowing to fund spending.

With spending increasing by more than Rs 7.6 lakh-crore over last year, the Centre’s fiscal deficit will increase to 9.5 percent of GDP compared with 4.6 percent of GDP in FY20. Gross borrowing for FY21 is estimated at Rs 12.88 lakh-crore, higher by Rs 5.77 lakh-crore over last year. Government will borrow additional Rs 80,000 crore from the markets in the next two months. Short-term borrowings in the form of T-Bills will be Rs 2.25 lakh-crore. Small savings will fund another Rs 4.8 lakh-crore of spending (Rs 2.4 lakh-crore last year).

For the next year, fiscal deficit will fall to 6.8 percent of GDP. The aggregate spending by the government in this and next year is supposed to revive growth. The fiscal impulse implies that nominal and real GDP growth next year will be higher than our previous forecast of 14 percent and 10.5 percent respectively. So, it is very likely that gross tax revenues will increase by 16.7 percent as estimated in the Budget, led by revival of direct tax collections.

Even non-tax revenues should see a steady revival as public sector enterprises are able to give more dividends. The government has budgeted Rs 1.75 lakh-crore from disinvestments, including stake sales in LIC, BPCL, Air India, BEML and now two PSBs and one insurance company.

The higher borrowing came as a surprise to bond markets. Next year’s gross borrowing is estimated at Rs 12.05 lakh-crore. Long-end bond yields increased after the announcement. As domestic credit growth revives, yields are likely to go up further. On the other hand, additional spending and economic recovery is positive for equity markets. Buoyant equity markets will create room for the government to fund its asset monetisation plan.

Apart from healthcare and infrastructure, banking sector seems to be the biggest beneficiary from the budget. The government’s infrastructure spending implies demand creation. This will not only lead to revival of credit growth, but also lower non-performing loans in the medium-term. Setting up of an infrastructure DFI with an asset book of Rs 5 lakh-crore over three years implies banks don’t have to directly lend to infra sector. The asset reconstruction and management company is positive for public sector banks as it will lead to quicker resolution of stressed assets.

Budget 2021 has done enough to pull the economy out of impact of COVID-19 and improve India’s medium-term growth prospects. Higher debt now can be serviced and repaid as the economy revives.